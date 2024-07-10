‘I’m Ready To Die, But I’ll Make Sure Everybody That Bullied Me Won’t Go Scot-free’ – Toyin Abraham

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has alleged that some social media users are being paid to defame and ruin her career, and she would no longer keep silent about it.

Naija News reports that the thespian made this known during an Instagram live session amidst the accusation that she arrested the mother of an X user over alleged bullying.

Toyin stated that she never committed any crime worth bullying or being defamed online.

According to the movie star, trolls are attacking her online over her support for President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 election.

Toyin said she was ready to die but would ensure that everyone who had slandered and bullied her would not go scot-free.

Meanwhile, Nigerian skit maker cum Nollywood actor, Debo Adebayo, better known as Mr Macaroni, has weighed in on the controversy following the purported arrest of an X user’s mother by Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham.

Naija News reports that an X user had alleged that Toyin arrested his mother over cyberbullying, whereas there was nowhere online he attacked the movie star.

In a post shared on his X page, Macaroni said he is a victim of online bullying and harassment by many All Progressives Congress (APC) trolls and had never used the police to arrest anyone illegally.

The skit maker noted that he condemns online bullying and harassment, but victims should seek justice in court and make those involved face the consequences.

Macaroni added that using friends in government to detain citizens illegally may cause harm in future, especially when they are no longer in power.