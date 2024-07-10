IBEDC Makes Fresh Announcement On Meter Distribution

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has announced that meters are now accessible following the recent purchase of additional stock via the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) Scheme.

This effort, as explained by the utility, is designed to enhance service provision and tackle issues related to billing estimates that have been a point of concern for customers.

In a press release made available to journalists on Wednesday, the Acting Managing Director of IBEDC, Engr. Francis Agoha, urged customers to sign up for the installation of new meters through the specified platform.

He said: “This platform has been designed under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) Scheme to ensure a seamless and secure metering experience for all our customers.

“In light of recent reports regarding unauthorized individuals collecting cash payments for meters and other services, Engr. Francis Agoha strongly advises IBEDC customers against making cash payments to third parties.

“To safeguard your transactions, we recommend visiting our official website at msms.ibedc.com for meter registration and payments.”

“IBEDC provides multiple secure payment options, including IBEDCpay, USSD,24-hour Self-Service Kiosks, IRecharge, and Fets Wallet, designed to facilitate convenient and secure customer transactions.”

The statement added: “For those who must make cash payments due to limited access to online services, Engr. Agoha underscores the importance of obtaining a valid receipt for every transaction. “Ensure the receipt issued bears the customer copy to prevent any potential fraud.

“We urge all customers to exercise caution and refrain from engaging with unauthorized agents claiming to represent IBEDC.”