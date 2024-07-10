I Am Not Sure We Need A Ministry Of Livestock – Osinbajo’s Former Aide

Laolu Akande, the former aide to ex-Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has stated that Nigeria may not necessarily need the recently established Ministry of Livestock Development.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu had on Tuesday approved the establishment of the Livestock Development Ministry as part of measures to curb the perennial farmers-herders clashes.

Reacting to the development, Laolu opined that though a lack of will and expertise are hindering the implementation of the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NTLP), but the country may not necessarily need another ministry for livestock.

The former aide shared his thoughts during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“I am not sure that we need a ministry [of livestock.

“Based on what is available to me now, I am not entirely certain that we would need a ministry to do this [curb farmers-herders clashes]. But let’s wait for more details,” he said.

He added that with some policies already in place Nigeria has been locked in decades-long clashes between herders and farmers.

The tussle over access to land, pasture, and water has exacerbated the crisis, leading to the loss of lives and properties

“The National Livestock Transformation Plan if it is effectively implemented is going to solve the problem of the farmer-herder clashes and is going to modernise the livestock industry in our country,” Laolu said.