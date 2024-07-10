FCTA Approves 400 Hectares For Relocation Of Apo Mechanic Village

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has designated 400 hectares for the permanent move of the Apo Mechanic Village to its new location in Wasa, the Waru District.

Abubakar Makama, the head of the committee responsible for the move, announced this during a visit to the site.

The head of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), Obuh Felix Amaechi, recently set up a 19-member technical committee on the FCTA’s behalf to move the traders from the Apo Mechanic Village to Wasa.

At the site, Makama mentioned that the administration would begin with the Apo Mechanic Village traders due to the traders’ demands and the current road construction work in the vicinity.

He promised the traders that the committee would complete the relocation within the three-month timeframe allocated by the committee leader.

Naija News recalls that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, had last month approved the relocation of traders and others in Apo Mechanic Village in Abuja to Wassa.

The development was made known to journalists by the Coordinator of the Abuja Municipal Management Council (AMMC).

According to Amaechi, the AMCC has concluded plans and will commence the relocation of mechanics and traders operating on road corridors and buffer zones to Wassa by next month (July).

He explained that the move brings resolution to the over-fifteen years of conflict which has plagued the Apo Mechanic Village, adding that the new location in the Wassa community will be a permanent solution

He told a meeting of 17 recognised unions and 16 others, that Wike, has approved land in the Wassa community of Abuja for all the affected people to be relocated there.

Amaechi said, “This issue of Apo Mechanic and traders has lasted for over 15 years, I am just three months old in this office, and we have settled the issue, today, they are happy, they are smiling, and we are smiling.

“We’ve decided to relocate all the traders on the road corridor, buffer zone and the right of way to Wassa any moment from now and they are all happy. As I speak, the minister had approved, and even the task force to effect the movement is being set up.”

Naija News understands Apo Mechanic Village in Abuja has been plagued by several issues, including the threat of demolition and relocation by the FCT administration, overcrowding affecting over 1,000 traders, environmental concerns leading to orders to vacate the area, the need for traders and mechanics to provide their NIN to prevent double registration, and conflicts between over 50 unions, which have now been consolidated into four.