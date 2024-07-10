Ex-Liverpool Star Roberto Firmino Ordained As Pastor In Hometown

Former Liverpool forward, Roberto Firmino, has announced a new chapter in his life as he has been ordained an evangelical pastor.

Naija News reports that the Brazilian footballer made this announcement through his social media channels, highlighting a profound shift in his personal journey.

Firmino and his wife were formally ordained at a church they founded three years prior, with the ceremony taking place last Sunday in his hometown of Maceio.

In an emotional statement, Firmino shared that becoming a pastor was never his original plan but rather a calling that developed after his spiritual transformation.

“Since our encounter with Christ, a longing burns in our hearts… that people may know this love that has reached us. Now we have another responsibility… To be pastors according to the heart of God and to cooperate with the Kingdom,” Firmino expressed.

The 32 year old also thanked pastors Jairo and Keila for their faith and support in his spiritual path.

Firmino had a successful stint at Liverpool from 2015 to 2023, where he won seven major trophies, including the 2019/20 Premier League and the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League.

He has also been a part of the Brazilian national team, participating in the 2018 World Cup.

Currently, Roberto Firmino continues his football career with the Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli, where he recorded nine goals and seven assists in 34 appearances last season.