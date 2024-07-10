‘Don’t Let The Police Deceive You’ – Activist Urges Toyin Abraham To Drop Charges Against X Influencer

Human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, has called on Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, to promptly secure the release of X influencer Big Ayo, who was recently arrested.

Effiong emphasized that defamation of character is distinct from cyberstalking and warned against using state institutions to target individuals for personal grievances.

Big Ayo had claimed that Toyin Abraham was responsible for his mother’s arrest. However, Toyin clarified that she only reported a case of cybercrime as a concerned citizen and did not directly arrest Big Ayo’s mother.

In a post on his X handle on Wednesday, Effiong advised Toyin not to be misled by the police, noting that many cybercrime charges related to online insults are often dismissed in court.

He highlighted a recent case where the Federal High Court in Abuja discharged journalist Agba Jalingo of cyberstalking charges after a lengthy trial.

Effiong urged Toyin to recognize the difference between civil defamation and criminal cyberstalking.

He cautioned that as a public figure, using state power to settle personal scores is inappropriate and could lead to legal repercussions.

He pointed out that Toyin’s own derogatory comments towards Big Ayo could undermine her case if it goes to court.

He also mentioned that targeting Big Ayo’s mother in the arrest process could lead to a serious lawsuit, as arresting someone in lieu of another is illegal.

Effiong wrote: “Good morning, @toyin_abraham1

“I am urging you to immediately secure the release of Ayo. Defamation of character is different from cyberstalking. It seems many people do not know this. Don’t let the police deceive you. Most of these so-called cybercrime charges that are being filed because of insults on the internet will be thrown out in court.

“Just on Monday, the Federal High Court in Abuja discharged Agba Jalingo on charges of cyberstalking. Jalingo stood trial for two years because his organization, Cross River Watch, published an article alleging that a relative of the immediate past governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade, had hired an impersonator to write Law School examination for her.

“The police was very confident that they had a case, but they lost like they mostly do in similar cases. If you feel that you’ve been defamed, approach the civil court.

“Whatever your grievances may be, you are a public figure and a celebrity. Using the apparatus of a corrupt and oppressive State institution to witch-hunt a fellow Nigerian for insulting you is unacceptable.

“I have seen that you also made unpleasant and derogatory comments towards Ayo. How do you think that will play out in the court if the gentleman is arraigned? Are you sure you’re ready to go though the rigors of the court system?

“I hope you’ll listen to the voice of reason before this gets out of hands. I read that the mother of Ayo was also targeted in the process of the police arresting him, if that is the case, you may have just bought yourself a serious lawsuit because arrest in lieu is illegal under the law.

“Do not listen to those cheering you up, even Buhari’s cyberstalking charge against Sowore did not yield anything.

“Do the right thing now.”