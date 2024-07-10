PDP NWC Suspends Dan Orbih, Orders Investigation

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended the party’s National Vice Chairman (South-South) Dan Orbih.

Orbih was suspended on Wednesday at the meeting of the NWC in which issues, including complaints on the activities of the National Vice Chairman concerning the September 21, 2024 governorship election in Edo State were considered.

A statement by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said Orbih’s activities and utterances constitute an embarrassment to the party.

It added that Orbih has been suspended from participating in all meetings, activities and programs of the NWC pending the conclusion of an investigation by a six-man investigative committee.

The party statement reads: “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at its 588th meeting today, Wednesday, July 10, 2024 considered all issues, including complaints on the activities of the National Vice Chairman (South South) Chief Dan Orbih concerning the September 21, 2024 Governorship election in Edo State.

“The NWC at the meeting unanimously condemned the embarrassing actions and utterances of Chief Dan Orbih relating to the Edo State Governorship Primary Election of our great Party which actions and utterances are inconsistent with the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017) and the demand of his office as a national officer of the Party.

“Consequently, the NWC has set up a six-member committee headed by the Deputy National Chairman (South) Amb. Taofeek Arapaja, to investigate the issue pursuant to the provisions of the Constitution of the Party.

“In the meantime, the NWC forthwith suspends Chief Dan Orbih from participating in all meetings, activities and programs of the NWC pending the conclusion of investigation by the Committee.

“The NWC acknowledges the support and solidarity of the overwhelming majority of the people of Edo State who are rallying with our Party and Candidate, Dr. Asue Ighodalo, whose vision is in tandem with the Will and aspiration of the people for continued massive development of the State on the platform of the PDP.

“The NWC charges all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our Party in Edo State to remain united, focused and continue to work hard for the victory of our Party and Candidate in the September 21, 2024 Governorship election in Edo State.”