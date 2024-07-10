Biden Is Incompetent, Harris Is Disaster – Nikki Haley Drums Support For Trump

Former presidential aspirant under the Republican Party, Nikki Haley, has said President Joe Biden, is incompetent to run for a second term.

Nikki Haley described Vice President Kamala Harris as a disaster for America. She said America needs a president who would hold US enemies accountable.

The former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations (UN), Haley, said the candidate to vote for remains Donald Trump.

On her X handle, on Tuesday, Haley called on Republicans to rally around and nominate Trump next week in Milwaukee for the presidential position.

“The nominating convention is a time for Republican unity. Joe Biden is not competent to serve a second term and Kamala Harris would be a disaster for America.

“We need a president who will hold our enemies to account, secure our border, cut our debt, and get our economy back on track. I encourage my delegates to support Donald Trump next week in Milwaukee,” Haley wrote.

On June 26, the former US representative at the UN accused President Biden of compromising US national security.

“Over the last four years, Biden has told our enemies we’ll ignore our friends and compromise our national security. Since the fall of Afghanistan, North Korea has gotten more aggressive; China is preparing to invade Taiwan; and Iran and Russia have started wars of their own,” she wrote.



Before quitting the race, Haley had said the Republicans stand a chance of losing to Democrats if the former US president, Trump, gets nominated.

On March 5, on her X, after she had had an interview with Fox News, she said, “This is about winning elections so that we can get our country back on track: paying down our debt, securing our border, preventing war, and getting our kids reading again.

“We can’t do that if we don’t win. And we can’t win with Donald Trump at the top of the ticket.”