‘Your Economic Policies Look Like They Will Take A Hundred Years To Bear Fruit’ – Bode George Blasts Tinubu

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has called out President Bola Tinubu over the worsening economic conditions in Nigeria.

According to George, despite all the promises and theoretical declarations from the government about cushioning the effect of the harsh economic conditions on Nigerians, the people are not feeling any respite.

He added that from the richest to the poorest, no one is left out in the challenges being encountered as a result of the policies of the Tinubu government, which include fuel subsidy removal and floating of the naira.

The PDP chieftain, who spoke on Monday about the economy during an appearance on Channels Television, submitted that the people need to see results and not just talks and promises, but the economic policies of the Tinubu government look like they will take centuries to bear fruit.

The former military Governor of Ondo State charged President Tinubu to invite the leaders of the top banks in Nigeria, whom he accused of mismanaging the economy, to account for their actions instead of appointing them to manage the same economy or give advice on the same economy they destroyed.

George emphasized that the one-year grace given to President Tinubu to understudy the situation of things in the country is over, and what is expected from him going forward is only results.

See the video.