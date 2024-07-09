University Staff Serving As Informants To Bandits In Katsina – Vice Chancellor Raises Alarm

The Vice-Chancellor of Federal University, Dutsinma (FUDMA), Katsina State, Prof. Armaya’u Bichi, has alleged that some of the university’s staff were serving as informants to the bandits.

Naija News reports that suspected bandits have been attacking the state, kidnapping students and staff of the university as well as their family members.

A recent attack that led to the death of one of the university’s staff prompted his colleagues to stage a peaceful protest over insecurity.

Speaking with journalists on Tuesday in Katsina, Bichi said the contacts of the suspected staff were given to a security agency for further investigation.

The vice chancellor noted that the school management is doing everything possible to prevent the recurrence of bandits attack, but the situation is getting worse.

Bichi said, “This issue of informants is worrisome; therefore, we investigated those we are suspecting of giving out their colleagues and students’ information.

”We have found them and handed over their contacts to one of the security agencies for further investigation.

“But we have not heard anything from the securities.

“These suspects are our staff. We have strong reasons for accusing them of being informants to bandits.”

Reacting to the situation, the State Police Command’s spokesman, ASP Abubarkar Sadia-Aliyu, said they are unaware of such an issue and urged the public to always assist them with information that would end the security challenges.