Tinubu Backs Amaju Pinnick For FIFA Council Re-election

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed strong support for Nigeria’s bid for re-election into the Fédération Internationale de Football Association, FIFA, Council.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement on Tuesday night signed Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

The FIFA Council is the principal decision-making organ of the organization in the intervals of the FIFA Congress.

The Council comprises 37 members elected by the FIFA Congress for a renewable term of four years.

“Mr. Amaju Pinnick, two-term President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), was elected into the Council in March 2021 – the third Nigerian after the late Oyo Orok Oyo and Dr. Amos Adamu.

“Mr. Pinnick is seeking re-election into the Council, and President Tinubu supports the bid for Nigeria to retain its seat in the Council,” the statement read.