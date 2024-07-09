Strike Is The Language Govt Understands Most – SSANU

The National President of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), Makolo Hassan, has said that the language the government understands the most is strike.

He said the union and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) would go ahead with their planned strike.

Naija News reports that Hassan stated this during an interview on Channels TV, noting there was no going back on the unions’ planned protest billed for today.

He lamented the high cost of living in the country, stressing that if the government cleared the four months’ withheld salaries, the unions would adjust their plan because the other issues are renegotiable.

Hassan said, “Once we put down tools, there will not be light, water and a lot of things will not function in the system, which we have been trying all the while to avert.

“But it seems that the language the administration understands the most is strike. That is why we want to go by the protest first and see what will happen. We know it will affect the university system negatively.

“As it stands now, our members are hungry. Our members are the downtrodden. They live in poverty. And the cost of living in the country is high. If the government says that, what are you asking for? The first in line is the four months withheld salaries.

“By the time I leave here and our members say yes, we have started receiving alert, then we will sit back and adjust because the other issues are renegotiating the agreement of the N50 billion approved to be paid, the inconstancy of the IPPS. Even the IPPS is seemed to have been resolved, technically it’s not completely resolved. But if the four months’ salaries begin to drop then the situation will change.”