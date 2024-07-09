‘Promise Fulfilled’ – Miyetti Allah Commends Tinubu For Establishing Livestock Ministry

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has sent a note of appreciation to President Bola Tinubu over the creation of the Ministry of Livestock Development.

MACBAN, in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, signed by its president, Baba Othman-Ngelzarma, said President Tinubu has fulfilled his promise to raise the productive capacity of Nigerian agriculture to ensure food security by setting up the Ministry.

Naija News recalls Tinubu announced the creation of the Ministry at a State House event on Tuesday, where he also inaugurated the presidential committee on livestock development.

Reacting to the action of the President, MACBAN said the Ministry of Livestock would unleash the potential of the trillion-naira livestock industry.

The association said Tinubu has brought to reality what it had been trying to actualize for several years.

“With this development, MACBAN believes, the hope of the Nigerian pastoralists is now achieved under the Renew Hope Agenda.

“The promise made by President Tinubu, to raise the productive capacity of Nigerian agriculture to ensure food security is being fulfilled.

“We as an association had for years been agitating tooth and nail to actualize the creation of a stand-alone ministry to modernise livestock production system in line with global best practices,”

“On behalf of Chairman and members Board of Trustees of MACBAN, his Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, and entire members of Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria across the nation heartily congratulate the President and Commander-in-chief of the Nigerian Armed forces for this wonderful development,” the MACBAN president said.