NLC Makes Demand From National Assembly Over Minimum Wage

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on the National Assembly to collaborate with the tripartite committee on the new minimum wage to establish a system for regular and systematic wage reviews.

This initiative aims to align wages with the prevailing inflation rates and cost of living in Nigeria.

During a national retreat organized by the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) in Abuja, NLC President, Joe Ajaero highlighted the necessity for legislative interventions to ensure that wage adjustments are timely and reflective of economic realities.

The event, themed “Labour Reforms and the Quest for a Living Wage in Nigeria: A Focus on Legislative Interventions,” served as a platform for Ajaero to voice the concerns of workers.

In his goodwill message, Ajaero pressed lawmakers to consider updating the country’s labour laws to safeguard workers effectively.

He emphasized that the current economic challenges faced by workers due to inflation and rising costs of living necessitate robust legislative frameworks.

Ajaero urged the lawmakers to “review and update our labour laws to reflect the realities of today’s economy and protect our people.

“This includes ensuring fair wages, safe working conditions, and protection against unfair labour practices. We call on the National Assembly to join us in calling on the executive to transmit to the Assembly the bill on the reviewed labour administration laws which had gone through the tripartite process some years back but seemed to have been impounded by the executive.

“NASS should work with the tripartite to establish mechanisms for regular and systematic review of wage levels to ensure they keep pace with inflation and the cost of living.

“Workers are not beggars neither are they slaves. We create wealth and we deserve a healthy portion of it. The present angst in the country can only be assuaged by reasonable income to Nigerian people and workers.

“Our lawmakers should lay more focus on strengthening social security systems to provide a safety net for workers during times of economic hardship, unemployment, or health emergencies.

“Seek ways to make laws for effective social dialogue which will foster an inclusive dialogue between the government, employers, and labour unions to ensure policies are balanced, fair, and effectively address the needs of all stakeholders.

“The legislature should make laws that encourage continuous investment in education and vocational training to equip our workforce with the skills needed to thrive in a dynamic and evolving job market.”