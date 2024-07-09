NLC Gives Gov Otti Final Deadline To Implement ₦30,000 Minimum Wage, ₦35,000 Palliative Award

The Abia State chapter of organised Labour has issued a 7-day ultimatum to Governor Alex Otti, to fully implement the payment of N30,000 national minimum wage and the N35,000 palliative wage award approved by President Bola Tinubu’s administration in October 2023.

Naija News recalls that workers in Abia state have not only been protesting against Governor Otti’s failure to implement the payment of the N30,000 national minimum wage and the Federal Government’s N35,000 palliative wage award but also nonpayment of several months of their salary arrears.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), in a joint statement signed by their state chairmen, Okoro Ogbonnaya and Enogwe Ihechi, respectively, threatened to embark on an indefinite strike from July 15 if Otti fails to meet their demands.

This comes after the expiration of a previous 14-day ultimatum, which Labour had given to the governor to address their demands.

The letter dated July 8, 2024 read, “Arising from the general meeting of the Organized Labour in the State on Monday 8 July 2024, to consider the fourteen (14) days ultimatum to government which has elapsed.

“It was noticed that the government has not deemed it necessary to dialogue with the Labour nor provide a solution to the demands of the workers in our letter Ref. No. ORGL/ABS/VOL.Il/001 see attached.

“In line with the National directives on non-compliance of Abia State government on the payment of the former N30,000 minimum wage and the N35,000 palliative wage award as approved by Federal Government since October 2023, the Organized Labour hereby issue this final seven (7) days ultimatum with effect from the day of the receipt of this letter, and state unequivocally, that at the expiration of this ultimatum on Sunday 0.00hrs, there shall be no further communication with the government, rather the entire workforce of Abia State will proceed on indefinite strike action beginning from Monday July 15, 2024.”