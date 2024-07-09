‘Napoli Not Interested In Victor Osimhen, Lukaku Swap Deal’

Italian Serie A club, Napoli, are reportedly not interested in swapping Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen, with Chelsea’s out-of-favour striker, Remolu Lukaku this summer.

On Monday, July 8, Italian transfer expert, Pier Francesco Monachino, claimed that Chelsea are planning to offer Napoli two of their strikers, Lukaku and Cesare Casadei, to sign Victor Osimhen at a cheaper price which is around €30 million.

Note that Napoli is expecting between €110 million to €130 million from the suitors of Osimhen this summer, the latter amount is reported to be the Nigerian release clause based on the contract he signed with the Italian side in December 2023. The contract will expire on June 30, 2026.

Though there have been reports that top clubs like Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Paris Saint Germain, are interested in Osimhen, reports claimed that nothing concrete is on the table yet.

The most serious offer for Osimhen came from a Saudi Pro League club but the 25-year-old Nigeria international is not thinking of leaving Europe anytime soon. His focus is to move to the Premier League.

However, his release clause has been a major problem in the transfer saga. Hence, Napoli are reportedly prepared to reduce their asking price to as low as €100 million, according to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport.

Even though they are reportedly interested in signing Lukaku due to the connection between the footballer and their new coach, Antonio Conte, they are not ready to swap Osimhen with the Belgian striker.

Corriere dello Sport claimed that Napoli can only sign Lukaku after selling Osimhen this summer. And Chelsea are demanding nothing less than €40 million for the Belgian all-time highest goalscorer.