Motorcyclist’s Corpse Tied To Tree In FCT Council

The corpse of a man suspected to be a commercial motorcyclist has been found in a forest near Kilankwa village in Kwali Area Council of the FCT.

The deceased body was tied to a tree.

A resident, Garba Bala, told Daily Trust that the corpse was found last Thursday morning by a farmer who was on his way to the farm.

Vigilantes were subsequently alerted and they visited the scene.

A commercial motorcyclist, simply identified as Usman, told the aforementioned publication that the victim was declared missing last Wednesday after he reportedly picked two passengers from Gwagwalada to Kilankwa village, adding that he was probably attacked by the hoodlums who boarded the motorcycle and took away the motorcycle.

He added that the corpse was evacuated and buried in Unguwar Abattoir in Gwagwalada.

City & Crime gathered that a similar incident happened in the area last month, when another motorcyclist was strangled to death by hoodlums who escaped with his motorcycle.

The spokeswoman of the FCT Police Command, SP Adeh Josephine, was yet to confirm the incident.

Man Who Climbed Abuja Mast Arrested For Attempted Suicide

Meanwhile, Police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have said that a man identified as Shuaibu Yushau has been arrested and detained for attempted suicide.

Naija News earlier reported that Yushau climbed a broadcast mast owned by Aso Television and Radio in the Katampe area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Monday.

The man climbed the mast to protest against insecurity and hardship in the country.

Speaking via a statement, the FCT Police Command’s spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, said Yushau confessed that he had been observing the mast for about a week before deciding to climb.

The statement was titled, “Aso Radio Mast climbing: Man arrested for attempted suicide.”

She said, “Following a distress call from concerned citizens about a young man who climbed a very high mast with a placard at ASO Radio in Katampe at about 09:10 a.m, the operatives of the FCT Police Command swiftly mobilised to the location.

“With much professional persuasion from the police operatives, the man later identified as Shuaibu Alhaji Yushau, was prevented from taking his own life.

“He claimed to have been observing the mast for about a week before deciding to climb it. The suspect is presently in police custody and in a stable condition.”