Man Who Climbed Abuja Mast Arrested For Attempted Suicide

Police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have said that a man identified as Shuaibu Yushau has been arrested and detained for attempted suicide.

Naija News earlier reported that Yushau climbed a broadcast mast owned by Aso Television and Radio in the Katampe area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Monday.

The man climbed the mast to protest against insecurity and hardship in the country.

Speaking via a statement, the FCT Police Command’s spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, said Yushau confessed that he had been observing the mast for about a week before deciding to climb.

The statement was titled, “Aso Radio Mast climbing: Man arrested for attempted suicide.”

She said, “Following a distress call from concerned citizens about a young man who climbed a very high mast with a placard at ASO Radio in Katampe at about 09:10 a.m, the operatives of the FCT Police Command swiftly mobilised to the location.

“With much professional persuasion from the police operatives, the man later identified as Shuaibu Alhaji Yushau, was prevented from taking his own life.

“He claimed to have been observing the mast for about a week before deciding to climb it. The suspect is presently in police custody and in a stable condition.”