‘It’s Not Just About Money’ – Isaac Fayose Advises Davido On Handling Child Custody Battle With Sophia Momodu

Isaac Fayose, brother of former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, has advised singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, to approach his child custody dispute with his first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, with wisdom.

Naija News reports that Davido and Sophia are embroiled in a legal battle over the custody of their daughter.

In response, Fayose emphasized the importance of wisdom in managing relationships with multiple baby mamas in a recent video message on his Instagram account.

He revealed that in his youth, he prioritized his children over their mothers, but as he aged, he found that loving the mothers ensured the children returned to him.

He emphasized the importance of building good relationships with the mothers, noting his own experience with six baby mamas and two wives across four continents.

Drawing from personal experience, Fayose said, “You need wisdom to be a serial baby father. When I was younger, I loved my children more than their mothers because I wasn’t married to their mothers. Now that I’m older, I love their mothers more than the kids. When I show their mothers love, they send the children back to me.

“When you try to love children more than their mother, the mother will tell them you’re a deadbeat father. It’s not easy. I’m a serial baby father; six baby mamas and two wives across four continents. I want all of them to love me and I want to play a role in their lives. I don’t go for the children, I go for their mothers.

“May God help you and give you wisdom to handle it, Davido. It’s not just about money; you have to be patient too.”