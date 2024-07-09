I Was Once Brought To Court In An Unconscious State During My Trial – Atiku’s Ally, Dagogo

A former member of the House of Representatives and governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State in the 2023 elections, Farah Dagogo, has disclosed that he was once brought to court in an unconscious state during his trial.

Naija News recalls that the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, who was at the time the governor of Rivers State, had declared Dagogo wanted for masterminding suspected cultist disturbance at the Port Harcourt secretariat of the Rivers PDP.

Dagogo was later arrested at the South-South Zonal Secretariat of the PDP, where he appeared for screening ahead of the party primaries.

He was later discharged and acquitted of all criminal charges.

Speaking on his trial during an interview with Punch, Dagogo stated that his arrest was politically induced.

He noted that he was discharged and acquitted for lack of diligent prosecution.

According to him, “In exonerating me of all charges, the judge, Justice Chiwendu Nwogu, in his ruling, said, “Justice is not only for the state, it is also for the defendant, whose freedom has been limited since the commencement of this suit on 9/5/2022. What I see in the prosecution is a complete loss of tempo to prosecute this case any longer. The dexterity on the part of the prosecution to prosecute this case is no longer there, but gone, hence the resort to the applications for these numerous adjournments.

“That statement in the ruling further reinforces the clear belief held by me and other rational thinkers that it was all politically induced. Remember, at a point during this trial, I was brought to court in an unconscious state, how come the “complete loss of tempo” by the prosecutor when it now mattered most? This is because when you attempt to build something on a faulty foundation, it is just akin to building something on nothing. When that foundation is faulty, no structure can endure. So rightly, I was discharged and acquitted for lack of diligent prosecution.”