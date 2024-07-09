‘I Felt Stupid After My Ex-girlfriend Broke My Heart’ – Victony

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Anthony Victor, popularly known as Victony, has recounted a breakup experience with his ex-girlfriend.

Naija News reports that the singer, in an interview on the ‘Is This Seat Taken?’ podcast hosted by Nollywood actress, Chinasa Anukam, recalled how finding out the truth about his ex-girlfriend’s relationship with another man left him feeling stupid.

Victony explained that his ex-girlfriend had lied to him, with claims that the man was just a friend, but it turned out that she was cheating on him with the man.

The singer said, “She [my ex-girlfriend] was talking to this other guy and I was aware. She was telling me about this other guy. Me, very open-minded, I was like, this guy was just her friend.

“She told me he was her friend but his name just always came up. And I will be like, what kind of friend is this one?

“At the end of the day, it turned out he was not her friend. That was very mad because when I realised everything that was going on, I felt very stupid.”