Elon Musk Condemns Mail-In Voting

X (formerly Twitter) social platform owner, Elon Musk, has condemned mail-in voting process for the November election in the United States.

Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX and Tesla, said manual paper ballots and in-person would make fraud impossible.

“Electronic voting machines and anything mailed in is too risky. We should mandate paper ballots and in-person voting only.

“Mail-in and drop box ballots should not be allowed, as cameras on the in-person voting stations would at least prevent large-scale fraud by counting how many people showed up vs ballots cast,” Musk wrote on his X platform.

Elon’s call for the scrapping of mail-in voting followed a statement from President Joe Biden‘s office that he would veto House Representatives bill that intends to stop non-Americans from voting in the coming election.

Biden, in a statement on Monday, said, “It is already illegal for noncitizens to vote in federal elections. It is a federal crime punishable by prison and fines. The alleged justification for this bill is based on easily disproven falsehoods.

“This bill would do nothing to safeguard our elections, but it would make it much harder for all eligible Americans to register to vote and increase the risk that eligible voters are purged from voter rolls.”

House of Representatives Speaker, Mike Jonhson, on Monday, interpreted President Biden’s plan to veto the bill to mean the US president would “open border” to 9 million illegals to vote in the coming election.

“It should alarm every American citizen that the sitting President of the United States, who has opened our border to over 9 million illegals, just announced that he would veto our bill to prevent noncitizens from voting,” Speaker Mike wrote on his X handle.

Elon Musk consistently retweets and comments positively on tweets from Republican politicians.