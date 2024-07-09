Court Sentences Motorcyclist, Two Others To Death For Killing Corps Member

An Osun State High Court sitting in Ile-Ife, on Tuesday, sentenced three men to death by hanging for killing a corps member, Mukaila Adebayo, during a robbery operation in Osogbo, the state capital.

The defendants in the matter are Jelili Kareem, a herbal seller, Oludayo Oludele, a commercial motorcyclist, and Muyiwa Awodeji, an electrician.

The convicts had on January 28, 2020, in the Omo West Area of Osogbo allegedly conspired to rob Adebayo, who at the time was a corp member.

The offences committed were said to be contrary to and punishable under Sections 316, 319 and 324 of the Criminal Code Law. Cap.34, Vol. 2. Laws of State, 2002.

Standing trial on offences bordering on conspiracy, armed robbery and murder, the defendants first appeared in court on October 8, 2020, and pleaded not guilty to all the counts pressed against them.

The prosecutor from the Ministry of Justice, Muyiwa Ogunleye, while addressing the court during the trial, said the daughter of the deceased was at the scene when Adebayo was shot dead by the defendants.

Justice Adedapo Adeniji in his judgment, held that the prosecution had proven that the defendants committed the crime and subsequently convicted three of them for murder and armed robbery.

Adeniji thereafter sentenced Kareem, Oludele and Awodeji to death by hanging.