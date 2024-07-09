NUPENG, PENGASSAN Write Tinubu To Probe Alleged IOC Sabotage Against Dangote Refinery

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) have called on President Bola Tinubu to launch a high-level investigation into allegations that International Oil Companies (IOCs) are attempting to undermine and destabilize the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals.

In a letter dated July 1, 2024, addressed to the President via his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, the unions demanded that the findings of such an investigation be made public to ensure transparency and maintain public trust.

Signed by NUPENG General Secretary, Afolabi Olawale and PENGASSAN General Secretary, Lumumba Okugbawa, the letter stated, “The leadership and members of our unions deeply appreciate your commitment to restoring economic growth and prosperity in our nation. We are fully mobilized and committed to supporting all your initiatives toward these goals.

“However, we are deeply concerned and shocked by allegations from the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals Company about a deliberate plot by some IOCs to frustrate their business efforts and continued existence.

“These alleged sabotaging actions include denying the refinery crude oil supply and artificially inflating crude oil market prices, forcing Dangote Refinery to source crude oil from other countries, including the United States, resulting in high operating costs and logistics.

“The Dangote Refinery is a critical national asset and a beacon of hope for our energy security, economic growth, and employment opportunities. The economic benefits of a local refinery with such capacity cannot be overstated.

“For decades, NUPENG and PENGASSAN have campaigned for Nigeria to require companies benefiting from Joint Venture (JVC) arrangements to establish refineries or petrochemical companies in Nigeria. Unfortunately, successive governments have lacked the political and patriotic courage to adopt this pragmatic policy.

“The survival of companies that have invested heavily in refining crude oil in Nigeria, thus saving the nation from wasteful product imports that profit other countries and cost us foreign exchange, should be of great national interest due to the enormous economic benefits involved.”

The unions outlined their demands as follows:

1. Immediate Investigation: The Federal Government should establish an independent panel to investigate the claims of sabotage by some IOCs. This investigation should be comprehensive and transparent, ensuring that all parties involved are held accountable.

2. Public Disclosure: The findings of this investigation must be made public to ensure transparency and maintain public trust. Nigerians deserve to know the truth about the actions of these IOCs and their impact on national interests.

3. Legal Action: Should the allegations be substantiated, the government should take decisive legal action against the entities involved, including sanctions, penalties, and other measures to deter future economic sabotage.

4. Support for Dangote Refinery: The government should provide all necessary support to ensure the uninterrupted commencement and operation of the Dangote Refinery, including security and stability around its operations.

“Your Excellency, we trust in your courage and unwavering commitment to the Nigerian project and believe that the Presidency will take decisive action to safeguard the Dangote Refinery and ensure its successful operation for the nation’s benefit. Protecting our national assets is our collective responsibility. Thank you for your attention to this matter,” the letter concluded.