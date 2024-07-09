69 Boko Haram Terrorists Surrender To Troops

A total of sixty-nine Boko Haram terrorists and their families reportedly relinquished themselves to the multinational joint task force troops in N’jamena, Republic of Chad.

According to a statement released by the Chief Military Public Information Officer, HQ MNJTF, Lt. Col. Abubakar Abdullahi, on Tuesday, the former insurgents were handed over to the MNJTF by the maritime troops of the Cameroon and Niger forces after a successful operation along Lake Chad.

Among the surrendered insurgents were 14 fighters and 55 women and children.

One of the fighters surrendered with an AK-45 rifle and live ammunition, the statement noted.

Naija News understands that the latest surrender took place between July 1 and 6 as part of the ongoing operation of Lake Sanity 2.

“As Operation Lake Sanity 2 continues, the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) has successfully facilitated the surrender of more terrorists while rescuing others from hideouts between 1 and 6 July 2024.

“In Sector 1 Cameroon, on 6 July 2024, a combined maritime operation by Cameroonian and Nigerian forces led to the surrender of 56 Boko Haram terrorists. This group included 13 adult men accompanied by 43 women and children. Additionally, on the same date, 12 family members of terrorists, including 5 women and 7 children, were rescued. Both the surrendered individuals and the rescued family members were handed over to the troops of Sector 1, Operation Hadin Kai, in Gamboru and Banki for further action.

“While on 1 July 2024, troops of Sector 4, Niger Republic, received 24-year-old Tijjani Muhammad, who surrendered with one AK-47 rifle, 4 magazines, and numerous 7.62mm rounds. He reported that he had escaped from a Boko Haram camp in Libye Soroa, driven by the current Operation Lake Sanity 2.

“The increasing number of surrenders significantly weakens the operational capability of Boko Haram and undermines the morale of their remaining fighters. Other terrorists are strongly urged to take advantage of the opportunity to lay down their arms and surrender to the authorities for lasting peace in the Lake Chad basin region,” the statement reads.