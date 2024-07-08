Nnamdi Kanu’s Issue Is Within The Purview Of The AGF Not NSA – Ejimakor

Counsel to the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Aloy Ejimakor, has said Nnamdi Kanu’s issue falls within the purview of the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and not the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA).

Aloy Ejimakor said this on Monday in reaction to movement by South East senators, who met the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), to seek that the terrorism charge for which Kanu is being charged is dropped.

The senators led by Abia South Senator, Enyinnaya Abaribe, sought to interface with Lateef Fagbemi to ensure the IPOB leader is released.

The call for Kanu’s release was condemned by Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF). The National President of AYCF, Yerima Shettima said Kanu should face the law to serve as a deterrent to others who would want to toe his part.

“Kanu should face the music if he’s found wanting or be allowed to go if proven innocent. His punishment should serve as a deterrent to those who think that they can disobey the law and take impunity as a right either deliberately or ignorantly,” Yerima’s statement read in part.

Ejimakor said it would be fallacy to state that the IPOB leader’s issue cannot be settled out of court because it is a security issue.

He argued that self-determination is within the purview of the president or attorney general, adding that it is a guaranteed right in United Nations Convention.

The lawyer said Adamawa State became part of Nigeria and Southern Cameroon became part of Cameroon through self-determination.

“Those peddling the fallacy that the matter of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is a security issue should stop. The truth is that his matter is a self-determination issue which is within the purview of the President/AGF, not the National Security Adviser. Nobody is killed by mere broadcasts,” he said.