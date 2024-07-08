Fubara Swears In Commissioner, Declares Oko-Jumbo-Led Assembly Legitimate

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, on Monday, swore in Emmanuel Frank-Fubara as a Commissioner.

Naija News reports that the swearing-in was done after the Victor Oko-Jumbo-led assembly screened and confirmed him as a commissioner earlier on Monday.

The swearing ceremony was held at the Executive Council Chambers of the Government House in Port Harcourt at about 5 pm.

Governor Fubara, while speaking after the oath-taking ceremony, defended his recognition of the Oko-Jumbo-led assembly, insisting that it is the lawfully recognised legislative arm.

The Rivers State Governor, however, expressed his disappointment with the police for not doing enough to unravel the facts about the bomb explosion in Port Harcourt some weeks ago.

He claimed that the relevant authorities were silent because the suspects in the attack were not his supporters.

Fubara said, “I’ve not been hearing anything, and I’m wondering, after how many weeks now, the Nigeria police are still not able to come out and make a statement about the attempt by someone – who I don’t know what his name is – tried to detonate dynamite in front of Hotel Presidential.

“I’m still wondering why it doesn’t happen. But if it’s maybe any other thing that has to do with us, they will say they should even charge the person for terrorism.”

The Rivers State governor recalled how his supporters were arrested and charged with terrorism for crimes they did not commit.

But Fubara said he will continue to rely on God’s grace and protection to govern the state.

He immediately assigned the new commissioner to the Ministry of Finance.

He said he had been searching for a diligent person to man the sensitive office.

According to Governor Fubara, though the new commissioner is not an accountant, he had observed him to be dutiful and diligent since they met during his campaign for the governorship election in 2023.