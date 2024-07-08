Ado Bayero: How Will You Deploy Police, DSS, Military To Protect An Expelled Emir? – Kano NNPP Chair Blast FG

The Chairman of the Kano State chapter of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Hashimu Dungurawa, has condemned the continuous provision of security to the deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero.

He faulted the government for leaving Kano citizens to face insecurity while providing massive deployment of security operatives to just an individual.

“What is happening in Kano is surprising that you give a cover of security to only an expelled Emir, leaving a large chunk of Kano people suffering from the insecurity the state is facing them.

“Today, they deployed DSS, Military and Police around Aminu Ado Bayero, but we should tell them that enough is enough. They should know the mandate to appoint an Emir is that of the Governor, no one else, they should allow the state to have the complete peace it deserves to have,” NAN quoted the NNPP chieftain saying while reacting to the recent controversies and Emir tussle in Kano.

Kwankwaso, Gov Yusuf’s Alleged Expulsion, Suspension

Dungurawa also commented on the purported expulsion of the National Leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement, Rabiu Kwankwaso and the suspension of Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf.

According to him, those behind the purported action were long ago expelled from the party.

Dungurawa, responding to the one-month extension of the suspension of Kwankwaso and Yusuf, as announced by Umar Jibrin and Omalara Johnson in a statement they jointly signed, stressed that the individuals responsible are not genuine party members.

He said: “Let me be clear to you that these people who said they had suspended Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and Dr. Rabiu Kwankwaso were long ago expelled from the Party for several anti-party activities and connivance with opposition to create problems in the NNPP.

“You can see that there is a missing link in their actions, and the missing link is that as a party that has only one single Governor and the Presidential Candidate of the Party, who nurtured it to its present position, but you are saying you suspended them, can this make any sense to anybody.”

Dungurawa alleged that he knows who are behind the crisis in the NNPP, “are those opposition who are afraid of the emergence of Kwankwaso as the next President of Nigeria, in 2027, God willing”.

He boasted that NNPP remains one of the biggest emerging political parties in the country.

The NNPP chieftain further said the party would nominate the next President of the country.

“We are aware of the individuals responsible for the alleged suspension, and it is believed that the forces supporting this action may be aligned with the ruling government and the APC’s chairman,” Dungurawa added.

Naija News recalls that the National Executive Committee of the faction NNPP had earlier announced the six-month suspension of Governor Yusuf and the expulsion of Kwankwaso from the party.

This decision was detailed in a declaration issued on Sunday, with signatures from Jibrin and Johnson following the National Executive Committee meeting on May 27, 2024.