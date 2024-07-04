Why Olamide Rejected ₦100 Million Offer For A Verse – Tiwa Savage

Renowned singer, Tiwa Savage recently revealed that Olamide declined an offer of ₦100 million for a verse on one of her songs.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Tiwa explained that after receiving a bill from Olamide’s management team, the YBNL record label owner refused the payment.

She highlighted that Olamide didn’t charge her due to his awareness of the challenges female artists face in the music industry.

Tiwa expressed gratitude for Olamide’s supportive and caring nature, describing their relationship as sibling-like.

“I was talking to his management, I did not want to talk to him directly because he would want to do it for free. I was willing to pay and his team charged me ₦100m. When Olamide asked them who the artiste was, he just said NO. He won’t take it.

“He said I’m his sister and he knows how difficult it is for a woman to make it in the industry. And guess what? He gave the verse for free. Good people exist and Baddo is one,” she shared.

Meanwhile, Tiwa Savage, has revealed what inspired her journey into the music industry.

Naija News reports that the Afrobeats star, in a recent interview with MTV, said she had always wanted to be in the film industry.

According to the ‘Koroba’ crooner, she delved into the music industry because of a man she had a crush on.

Tiwa said her crush was always around musicians, so she ditched acting for music.

She said, “I have always wanted to do acting. Acting was one of my first loves before music. I got into music because I had a crush on a guy and he was always around the musician so I said ‘yeah, forget acting and just go into music.”