Police Rescue 19-Year-Old Lady From Suicide Attempt

The Lagos State Police Command has rescued a 19-year-old lady attempting suicide in the Ikorodu area of the state.

Naija News reports that the Police spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement on Thursday, said officers from Ikorodu Area Command rescued the lady.

Hundeyin explained that the lady was abandoned by her lover after becoming pregnant and subsequently defrauded by scammers.

According to him, a concerned citizen had informed the police authorities on June 29, 2024, at about 2 pm that the teenager was attempting to commit suicide by ingesting a harmful chemical.

The Command’s spokesman said officers were dispatched to the scene where the teenager was located and prevented her from committing suicide.

The statement read, “Officers from Ikorodu Area Command have rescued a nineteen-year old lady who was on the verge of committing suicide.

“On June 29, 2024, at about 1400hrs, a concerned citizen informed police authorities about a young girl who was attempting to commit suicide by ingesting a harmful chemical known as Sniper. Promptly responding to the tip-off, officers were dispatched to the scene where the girl was located and prevented from causing herself harm.

“Upon rescue, the lady, whose identity remains confidential, confessed that she had been driven to the brink of suicide due to severe emotional distress. She revealed that she was impregnated by a man who subsequently refused to take responsibility for the pregnancy. Additionally, she had fallen victim to a fraudster who scammed her of her earnings from her Point of Sale (POS) business, further compounding her emotional and financial struggles.

“The young woman is currently receiving necessary psychological support while investigation is underway to identify and apprehend all individuals involved in her predicament.

“The command also wishes to highlight the importance of mental health awareness and encourages anyone facing similar challenges to seek help promptly.”