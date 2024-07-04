Police Bust Kidnapping Gang In Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja Police Command has apprehended five individuals suspected of being involved in kidnapping and killing in the nation’s capital city.

It was reported that the suspects had kidnapped a resident in the Gwagwa area of the FCT on June 12, 2024.

Allegedly, the kidnappers had extorted the sum of ₦12 million from the victim’s family and also caused the death of two other individuals.

As per a statement by the FCT command police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, the suspected kidnappers were apprehended in the Gwagwa and Dei-Dei areas of the FCT.

She said, “In a continuous effort to rid the nation’s capital of criminality, the operatives of the FCT police command from the Utako division, in a two-day streak operation between June 30 and July 3, 2024, acting on credible intelligence, trailed and arrested five notorious kidnappers at Gwagwa and Dei-Dei, Abuja, respectively.

“The suspects, Umar Abdullahi, a.k.a. Auta 20, Likita Abubakar, 29, Salisu Sani, 24, Sabiu Mohammed, and Aliyu Suleiman, 24, were arrested in connection with the kidnapping incident in Gwagwa on June 12, 2024, where a victim was kidnapped, 12 million naira was collected as ransom from the victim’s family, and two others were killed. They are also responsible for several kidnappings and other heinous acts in the capital territory.”

The FCT police mouthpiece confirmed that weapons were recovered from the suspects.

She said, “Four AK-47 rifles, a Dane gun, two magazines, and eight unexpended live ammunition were recovered from the suspects, as they have all confessed to the crime.

“While the Investigation is still ongoing, the commissioner of police FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh, reaffirms the command’s steadfast commitment to ensuring the security and safety of residents.

“He also urges the residents to be vigilant and take advantage of the police emergency lines in reporting suspicious activities.”