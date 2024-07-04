‘PDP Operates Like A Mafia Organisation’ – Okpebholo Reacts As Court Nullifies Ighodalo’s Election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has commended the judgment by a Federal High Court in Abuja nullifying the primary election that produced Asue Ighodalo as the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the September 21 election.

Naija News reported that the primary, held on February 22, 2024, was voided because 378 delegates who were supposed to vote were unlawfully excluded by the PDP.

Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo delivered the judgment, invalidating the primary election based on a suit filed by the aggrieved delegates.

Reacting to the judgement in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja, Okpebholo disclosed that it was a testament to the fact that the PDP operates like a mafia organisation and is incapable of conducting its internal affairs.

He further boasted that the APC remains the party to beat in the upcoming governorship polls, assuring that the people will always come first.

He said, “We welcome the court judgment given on Thursday. The court saved the Edo people from another four years of pain and agonies. The PDP is not a democratic party. It operates like a mafia organisation. What they call primaries were a far cry. The party, with just two months to a crucial election, is unable to put its house in order.

“Our administration is committed to bringing the good old days back. Since the exit of Senator Adams Oshiomhole as governor of Edo State, our people have not had any reason to celebrate. That will change in September when the people will take power back through the ballot.

“Edo State has been cut off from the center for far too long. We can see this from the level of abandonment. We need to return Edo State to the centre and enjoy all the benefits that we truly deserve. We are optimistic.

“With this Court judgment, Edo people can see that the PDP is a chaotic party and can’t be allowed to continue to lead our dear State. With the APC, I assure you of the best. Our best is yet to come. God bless you all!”