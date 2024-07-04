Owner Of Collapsed Building Will Face Prosecution – Lagos Gov’t Declares

The owner of the two-storey building which recently collapsed in the Mushin area of Lagos is at risk of prosecution, says the Lagos state government.

Naija News reported earlier that the building situated at No. 10 Cameroon Street in the Mushin area collapsed on Wednesday morning.

A child reportedly died in the tragic incident, while seven other residents were also rescued by sympathisers from the rubbles.

A resident who spoke with The Nation said the building collapsed due to the heavy downpours in many parts of Lagos.

Reacting, in a statement issued hours after the incident, the General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency, Gbolahan Oki, attributed the collapse of a two-storey building in the Mushin area to the use of substandard materials.

Oki also stated that the owner of the building would face prosecution for disregarding a previous stop-work order from the government and breaking the seal placed on the building.

According to LABSCA’s spokesperson, Olaoye Olusegun, the agency’s General Manager, Oki “Explained that preliminary investigation on the two-storey building with an illegal attachment which collapsed under construction thereby affecting a nearby bungalow indicated that substandard materials were used for the infrastructure.”

He mentioned that LASBCA had issued a stop-work order and eviction notice to the building before sealing it, but unfortunately, the property owner chose to defy the order.

He revealed that despite the government’s actions to seal the building, the owner opted to remove the seal and proceed with the unauthorized construction, emphasizing that potential measures may involve demolishing other unsafe structures on the premises, legal prosecution, and confiscation of the property to address the issue.

“The General Manager implored residents in the area to desist from erecting any building without requisite permits and stop acting against the law by removing government seal on defective buildings as such untoward act is illegal and capable of putting lives at risk,” Olusegun’s statement said.

Olusegun observed that the GM was pleased that there were no casualties due to the swift response from the agency and other emergency responders. He disclosed that those injured at the site were currently receiving medical care at a nearby medical facility.

He cautioned developers and property owners against unauthorized constructions and alterations, particularly additions to existing buildings, without approval and close oversight by the agency.