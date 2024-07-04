NNPCL: ‘Mele Kyari Is Lying, No Oil Theft, Illegal Refineries In Niger Delta Region’ – Group Tells Tinubu

The Movement for Sustainable Development of the Niger Delta (MSDND) has accused the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, of false claims concerning oil activities in the Niger Delta region.

In a formal complaint addressed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the group faulted Kyari, stressing that reports of illegal refineries, oil theft and illegal pipelines, as speculated by the NNPCL, are untrue.

The group has expressed their disagreement with Kyari’s assertions, claiming that they do not align with the actual situation on the ground in the Niger Delta.

They believe that Kyari’s statements are misleading and are intended to divert attention from the real issues at hand.

Naija News understands that Kyari had announced that the NNPCL had discovered 38 illegal pipeline connections and 108 illegal refineries in the Niger Delta within a span of six days. However, the MSDND has refuted these claims, accusing Kyari of spreading falsehoods.

These claims, however, have been rubbished in the complaint logged by the Publicity Secretary of MSDND, Kelvin Orughoe.

It stated, “They employed the same deceitful tactics to mislead former President Muhammadu Buhari into condoning the withholding of billions of dollars from crude oil sales to the Federal Government for more than seven months.

“We are writing to President Bola Tinubu not to be deceived by the false battle cry by the NNPCL using non-existence numbers of illegal refineries and the so-called massive oil theft activities in the creeks of the Niger Delta.

“These NNPCL acclaimed sites of 38 illegal pipeline connections and 108 illegal refineries do not exist in the creeks of the Niger Delta region.

“President Tinubu should take a second look at the numbers presented by the NNPCL and Mr. Mele Kyari because these are falsified numbers that don’t exist.

“If these numbers of illegal bunkering and illegal refining sites exist, how then do the people in the Niger Delta region breathe? Instead of presenting false figures, Mele Kyari and his cohorts in the NNPCL should tell Nigerians the truth about where the real leakages of Nigeria’s crude oil exist.”