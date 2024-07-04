NANS Distances Self From Planned Protest Against EFCC

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has distanced itself from the purported plan by certain organizations to organize demonstrations against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Recall that the EFCC on Wednesday sounded the alarm, claiming that a mysterious group is currently plotting to incite a protest against the Commission.

The anti-graft agency noted that the group had been actively promoting through social media platforms, enlisting vulnerable young Nigerians, including students, to oppose the EFCC.

In response, NANS, in a statement released on Thursday by its President, Lucky Emonefe, criticized the attempt by unidentified groups to exploit students for their own agenda.

“We strongly condemn the attempt to use students by these shadowy groups to intimidate the EFCC and distract it from its vital mission of ridding the country of corruption.

“Nigerian students and NANS stand in support of the EFCC and its mandate to combat economic and financial crimes,” the statement reads.

NANS raised alarm over incidents involving students being approached and manipulated to disrupt the important work of the EFCC, which plays a vital role in safeguarding the nation’s reputation, honour, and financial stability.

The organization advised students to stay alert and resist being exploited by dishonest individuals aiming to obstruct the EFCC’s advancements.