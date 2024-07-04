Many Trapped As 2-Storey Building Collapses In Anambra Market

A two-storey building under construction at Ekeoyibo market, Amawbia, in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State has collapsed.

Naija News learnt that the two-storey building, housing traders and shop owners collapsed on Thursday afternoon, with many people trapped under the rubble.

According to PUNCH, eyewitnesses said the incident happened at about 12 noon, creating panic among some of the traders and residents of the area.

The eyewitnesses said the two-storey building suddenly crumbled, burying numerous traders beneath the debris.

Some traders who witnessed the collapse blamed the disaster on substandard engineering work, alleging that the building’s structural integrity was compromised, while others blamed the collapse on the persistent rainfall in the state.

As of the time of filing this report, one person had been reportedly rescued and rushed to Amawbia Maternity Home, but many more were believed to be trapped inside the rubble.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman of the Anambra State Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said two victims had been rescued so far.

He stated that on the directive of the Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, led operatives to the scene for an on-the-spot assessment, adding that the area had been cordoned off.

He said, “In response to a distress call today, 4/7/2024 at about 12:40 pm of a building collapse at Ekeoyibo market, Amawbia, police operatives have rescued two victims and taken them to the hospital for medical care.”