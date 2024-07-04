Kano Emirate Tussle: Judge Bars Lawyers From Granting Media Interviews

Justice Amina Adamu Aliyu of the State High Court sitting at Audu Bako Secretariat, Kano State, has ordered counsels in the ongoing emirates tussle to stop granting media interviews before and after court rulings.

Naija News recalls that the applicants are the Attorney-General of Kano State and the Kano State House of Assembly, including the Speaker of the House through their counsel Ibrahim Isah-Wangida, Esq.

They filed a motion exparte dated May 27.

The applicants are seeking the court to restrain Aminu Ado-Bayero, and four other dethroned emirs of Bichi, Rano, Gaya and Karaye from parading themselves as emirs.

The respondents are Aminu Ado-Bayero, Nasiru Ado-Bayero Bichi emir, Dr Ibrahim Abubakar ll, emir of Karaye, Kabiru Muhammad-Inuwa, emir of Rano and Aliyu Ibrahim-Gaya, emir of Gaya.

According to Daily Trust, the presiding judge, on Thursday during proceedings, ordered the lawyers to avoid granting media interviews.

Shortly after the order, the presiding judge went on recess ahead of her ruling on the dispute.

She said, “It’s my order for you (lawyers) not to grant any interview with the press even before and even after my ruling on the argument on the pending appeal on stay of proceedings filed by the first respondent.”