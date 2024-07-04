‘Join Hands With APC Candidate To Retake Edo’ – Opposition Party Mocks Ighodalo Over Court Ruling

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council has extended an invitation to Asue Ighodalo to join its state campaign efforts.

This development comes shortly after a court in Abuja nullified the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) governorship primary that initially nominated Ighodalo as its candidate.

The court’s ruling addressed claims of procedural flaws during the PDP’s primary selection process, which allegedly did not adhere to the democratic norms expected in such exercises.

Amid these developments, the former Deputy Governor of the state, Philip Shaibu, expressed his sense of vindication.

Shaibu had consistently criticized the PDP’s primary election process, maintaining that it lacked the authenticity and transparency necessary for a fair electoral contest.

“From day one, I have maintained that the PDP did not conduct a proper primary election,” Shaibu stated, underscoring his long-held stance against the party’s internal election mechanics.

In light of the court ruling, the APC Campaign Council sees an opportunity to bolster its campaign by inviting Ighodalo, suggesting a possible shift in political alliances that could influence the dynamics of the upcoming state elections.

In a statement by the Director of the Publicity Committee of the APC Governorship Campaign Council, Comrade Orobosa Omo-Ojo said the decision of the court was to avoid the imposition of an unpopular person on the Edo people.

The statement said, “The news of the disqualification of Mr Asue Ighodalo as the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate has been received by Edo people as relief from imposition of forgery and continuation of self-serving governance in our state.

“APC, as a progressive party, is calling on Mr Ighodalo to join hands with Senator Monday Okpebholo to retake the state and reset it for prosperity.

“What is more important at this point is the interest of Edo people who are eagerly waiting for solutions that will ensure food security, accessible and affordable healthcare, and a thriving economy.”