Jimoh Ibrahim Reveals Number Of Guns Around Senate Chamber

Ondo South Senator, Jimoh Ibrahim, has urged the military to stop using unconventional strategies to fight insurgency in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Ibrahim made this known while speaking on the floor of the Senate, recounting how some installations on his phone helped him to detect over 277 guns around the Senate chamber.

The senator was contributing to a motion raised by Senator Ali Ndume of Borno South over the recent bombings in the North-East state.

He said, “I don’t want to take much of your time but I will say clearly it costs nothing for the intelligent army to get devices in their phone to know where these notorious criminals live.

“As I am here, I check my phone regularly and I know the number of guns that are very close to me here. This is just less than one thousand installations. Within us now, there are over 277 guns around here just because an armoury is close to this place.”

When Senate President Godswill Akpabio asked him, “Of the 277 guns around you here, do you know how many of them have bullets inside?”

Ibrahim said that since there was an armoury close to the National Assembly, the senators were safe, stressing the need for the military to use technology in the fight against insecurity.

He said, “So, what I am saying? We can use technology, just like distinguished Senator Ndume had said, to deploy technology rather than using soldiers.

“I want to say very clearly that the military should stop using unconventional strategies to fight insurgency in Nigeria. There is a distinction between unconventional and conventional strategy. We need to use conventional strategy to fight unconventional war. Boko Haram is an unconventional war.

“We are all aware of what happened in Kenya. We cannot close our eyes, we need to wake up. So, I will finally suggest to you, Mr Senate President, and my distinguished colleagues;

“…that this Senate under your leadership, sir, must have a closed-door meeting for one day and then use that whole day to discuss security matters. Our lives are very important.”