I Never Planned To Give Fulani Herders Land – Gov Peter Mbah

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, said he never planned to give Fulani herders land, contrary to accusations from some indigenes of the state.

Governor Mbah said his administration was committed to addressing challenges of open grazing which have led to deaths of the state’s citizens in farmers-herders clashes.

Describing the practice as outdated, the Governor of Enugu State said his intention for creating the planned ranch in the state was misunderstood.

He said there was no reason why open grazing should be in practice in the state through the cattle herders in 21st century.

Speaking on his administration’s planned Public Ranch Management Agency, Peter Mbah said the Ranch his administration was committed to providing in some parts of the state would have enough modern facilities for animal husbandry.

“We have sometimes been accused of surreptitiously attempting to introduce something other than ranching. However, we must put an end to the practice of open grazing, which causes friction between our farmers and herders. Our goal is to see that it ends. In the 21st century, there is no reason we should encourage open grazing of cattle,” Governor Mbah said.

He clarified that the ranch would not have residency. He said traders would come for their business and leave for their houses.

Re-emphasizing that the law of Public Ranch Management Agency signed on Wednesday was timely, Mbah said it would help ensure that cattle business in the state is carried out in civil manner.

“We will ensure that there are enough services, such as abattoirs and proper cattle markets, not where people will come and live,” he added.