Governor Sani Restores Monarch Sacked By El-Rufai In Kaduna

The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has reinstated the paramount ruler of Piriga in the Lere local government area of the state, Chief Jonathan Zamuna.

The Governor announced the reinstatement on Thursday, July 4, during a meeting with the State Council of Chiefs.

Naija News recalls Zamuna was dethroned by former Governor Nasir El-Rufai just a few days before the end of his tenure in 2023.

However, Sani said the reinstatement of the traditional ruler is in compliance with a court order issued on 10th June 2024, restoring the royal father to his stool.

The Kaduna State Governor further stated the readiness of his government to work with the traditional institution, describing them as a stabilizing force in Kaduna state and the country in general.

“The Traditional Institution has remained a stabilizing force in our communities and in the state as a whole. The Traditional Institution has shown resilience in the face of modernity. Because of your closeness to the people, it is in the interest of governments at all levels to treat you with respect and work closely with you to deepen participation in governance and secure our communities.

“One of the key pillars of our Governance Agenda is Nurturing Citizens’ Engagement. We want to effectively involve our citizens in the decision-making processes. Traditional Rulers are not only critical stakeholders, but key influencers that must be accorded all the attention and respect deserving of their exalted position.

“I want to remind you with every sense of humility, that I am a democrat and a respecter of the rule of law. I also know too well how traditional values have shaped our state for the better.

“Let me recall that even during my days as an activist, I had a respectable and healthy relationship with the traditional institution. On the strength of these, I want to say that all our traditional rulers, from all parts of the State, are our royal fathers, and we hold you all in high esteem.

“In our one year in office, we have carried critical stakeholders along in our strategic objectives, and this includes key engagements with our traditional institution. Therefore our doors remain wide open for our continued interaction on issues of development and security of our State.

“I know that challenges of banditry and insecurity have affected us all in our various Emirates and Chiefdoms. I assure you that I am not relenting in my efforts and we are as focused as ever on improving the security situation across the State.

“We have made considerable progress with our plans in the siting of a Brigade in the Southern Kaduna general area. Similarly, we are working on having more military presence in frontline areas across Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi, Kajuru, Kachia, Kagarko and Chikun LGAs.

“We are stabilizing and changing the tide in Zangon Kataf, Kaura and Igabi LGAs. We are working assiduously to secure Birnin Gwari, Chikun, Kajuru and fringes of Kauru and closely attending to threats in Kubau, Soba, Lere, Kudan, Makari and Ikara corridors on our border with Katsina, Kano, Bauchi and Plateau states.

“Be assured that the Kaduna State Government will continue to nurture a strong collaborative framework with security agencies, along with streamlined intelligence gathering and strategic coordination of security-related matters in the state. This we have been doing with your help. We shall continue to rely on your cooperation to push us along in this regard.

“Furthermore, as proof of my commitment to the rule of law, I want to make known to you our intention to comply fully with the judgment of the court, issued on 10th June 2024, restoring the Chief of Piriga, in Lere LGA, His Royal Highness, Jonathan Zamuna to his stool.

“Leadership remains the cornerstone for effectively addressing all of the challenges confronting Nigeria today. That necessarily includes your leadership, because you are closest to the people. You are part of the force which can turn our society around for good.

“Therefore, I commend you most warmly, our royal fathers, for standing strong as agents of a positive moral revolution and helping to spread the values of honour, dignity and humanity. I appeal to you to continue to position our local communities as building blocks for a resilient and progressive nation.

“Let me reiterate that our relationship will continue to remain cordial. If any matters are to arise surrounding the traditional institution in Kaduna State, be assured that the rule of law will be followed completely with respect and dignity. We shall continue to operate in the spirit of collaboration, unity and democracy”, Governor Sani said.