FG Verifies Ikpeazu’s Claim On Maternal Mortality

Former governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu’s claim that his administration increased the life expectancy of Ndi Abia by addressing maternal mortality rate has been verified by the federal government.

In his health series, Okezie Ikpeazu said his administration solved issues of mother and child death. He said when he took office in 2015, mother and child death rate was high.

Ikpeazu said his administration, through environmental health officers and other health professionals, educated the citizens on how to prevent disease.

He said his administration built 750 affordable healthcare centers across remote areas of the state. He said his administration also ensured sufficient funding for the healthcare centers.

Okezie said the infrastructure ensured accessible and quality healthcare services for all citizens of the state, especially pregnant women.

“When health challenges arose, we sought effective solutions to ensure prompt and proper treatment. We recognized that continued health problems required ongoing efforts and responsiveness. Childbirth and infant mortality were critical areas of focus. We educated pregnant women on utilizing the healthcare facilities we provided.

“The government established over 750 affordable healthcare centers across the state, each managed by community leaders, healthcare professionals, and supported by government funding. This infrastructure ensured accessible and quality healthcare services for all, especially pregnant women,” Ikpeazu said.



The former governor of Abia State said aside provision of free health to pregnant mothers, his administration ensured healthcare services for women and infants were free of charge.

He added that in the first feww months of child birth, his administration took care of mothers and new born children.

“We made antenatal care readily available and took measures to protect both pregnant women and their unborn children. All healthcare services for women and infants were provided free of charge throughout the state,” he said.

Ikpeazu’s statement was corroborated by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, on Wednesday.

At the commissioning of the Sustainable Development Multipurpose Hospital, built by the federal government, in Ugwunagbo, Abia State, Mrs Adejoke disclosed that since 2020, the maternal and child mortality rate of the state decreased.

The SSA to Tinubu on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) said according to SDGs data, the state maternal mortality rate has declined from “1047 to 531 since 2020 and currently stands at 136″.

Adoejoke said President Tinubu is committed to providing quality and accessible healthcare for the citizens of the country.