FG Lists States To Experience Devastating Flood (Full List)

The Federal Government has issued a warning on the likelihood of severe river flooding impacting 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) starting from the end of July.

This forecast is part of the government’s ongoing assessment and response to the natural disaster risks exacerbated by climate conditions.

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Professor Joseph Utsev, addressing journalists in Abuja on Thursday, highlighted the additional health risks posed by the expected floods, particularly pointing to the cholera outbreak that has already claimed 63 lives with 2,102 suspected cases reported by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He emphasized that the upcoming river floods could worsen the cholera situation due to the contamination of water sources.

According to Minister Utsev, what the country has witnessed since May are instances of flash and urban flooding caused by high rainfall intensities, and inadequate and clogged drainage systems in city areas.

However, he noted that from late July, the pattern might shift to more destructive river flooding.

“Given our geographical position at the lowest portion of the River Niger Basin, once the upper catchment areas experience flooding, Nigeria should brace for significant flooding incidents,” Utsev explained.

He also reassured that the current situation at the Wuroboki monitoring station, downstream of the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon, is stable, though the dam is presently being filled for hydropower generation.

“We are in the final stages of implementing plans to construct buffer dams along the water channel to manage water flow from Lagdo Dam. The designs are complete and we are nearing the implementation phase,” stated Utsev.

Addressing the cholera crisis, the minister highlighted the establishment of a presidential committee tasked with tackling the outbreak. The committee is also focusing on addressing the issue of open defecation, which significantly contributes to the spread of cholera.

Minister Utsev called on state and local governments, along with other stakeholders and the general public, to adopt preventative measures to mitigate the effects of flooding.

“It is crucial for everyone to engage actively in flood prevention practices to avoid the devastating impacts witnessed in past years,” he urged.

He listed states at high risk to include:

Akwa Ibom

Anambra

Benue

Bayelsa

Cross River

Delta

Edo

Jigawa

Kogi

Kebbi

Kaduna

Niger

Nasarawa

Ondo

Ogun

Rivers

Taraba

FCT