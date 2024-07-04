BREAKING: Tinubu Inaugurates Presidential Economic Coordinating Committee

President Bola Tinubu has inaugurated a Presidential Economic Coordinating Committee aimed at revitalizing the economy swiftly.

The Committee includes influential figures from the private sector, such as Aliko Dangote, Chairman of Dangote Group; Tony Elumelu, Chairman of Heirs Holdings; and Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy.

The group is expected to inject over ₦2 trillion into the Nigerian economy to stimulate growth.

During the inauguration ceremony at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday, Tinubu directed the allocation of specific funds: ₦250 billion for Health and Social Welfare and ₦500 billion for Energy and Power, among other economic support measures.

These initiatives are likely in response to the current inflationary trends that have sparked widespread complaints among Nigerians.

More details to follow…