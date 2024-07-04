Abure: Peter Obi To Hold Crucial Meeting With NLC

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi will hold a meeting with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Thursday.

The meeting is aimed at resolving the crisis rocking the party.

Naija News reports that the development is coming a week after Obi called for peace following the invasion of the LP headquarters in Abuja by members of the NLC National Transition Committee.

The committee headed by a former NLC President, Abdulwaheed Omar, was put in place by the NLC Political Commission to reposition the party two months after the NLC rejected the re-election of Julius Abure as the party’s National Chairman.

Omar and scores of the NLC supporters had stormed the national secretariat of the Labour Party.

The protest and threats to bring down the gates of the secretariat disrupted an ongoing meeting of the National Working Committee of the LP being presided over by Abure.

Obi, who was also at the secretariat, however, intervened, calling for peace between the LP and the NLC.

Punch has gathered that in a bid to resolve the crisis, Obi will be meeting with the NLC leadership today.

A senior member of the NLC, confirmed the meeting arrangement.

He said, “Yes, Obi is meeting with the NLC tomorrow (Thursday) as promised. Although it is a closed-door meeting, I am sure the outcome will be revealed to the media after their deliberation.”

Obi campaign spokesman, Yunusa Tanko, also confirmed the development in a phone chat with the aforementioned publication.

When asked if Abure and his NWC members would be in attendance, Tanko said, “No, it is not a joint meeting. For now, he (Obi) is only meeting with all the aggrieved stakeholders one after the other. Since he has had a meeting with the party itself and another with the TUC, the NLC is next. Later on, he may possibly have a joint meeting with everyone in attendance.

“Basically, he is just trying to look at all the challenges in the party and try to find a solution to them.”