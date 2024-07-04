Abductors Of Former Bayelsa Commissioner Sentenced To 40-years Jail Each

A Bayelsa High Court in Ogbia Town, Ogbia Local Government Area of the state, has handed down a 40-year prison sentence to four kidnappers.

The individuals were said to be responsible for the abduction of a former Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Federal Otokito, on January 20, 2022, and demanding a ransom.

Their identities were revealed as Kingsley Obhesi (24), Joshua Abi (32), Gift Damene (38), and Powell Inegite (36).

Naija News understands that charges against them include conspiracy, kidnapping, and unlawful possession of firearms.

The presiding judge, S.W. Amaduobogha, delivered the judgment in Suit No OHC/4C/2022 on Tuesday, declaring the men guilty of the charges.

According to police prosecuting counsel, Stella Jerry-Friday, the convicts, armed with guns and offensive weapons, unlawfully took Otokito against his will in Otuokpoti community, Ogbia Local Government Area, on January 20, 2022.

Jerry-Friday said, “They took him to Igbomotoru bush in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state with the intent to demand ransom or any other unlawful consideration and thereby committed an offence.”

Judge S.W. Amaduobogha stated that the investigative and prosecution team had diligently proven the case of conspiracy, kidnapping, and unlawful possession of firearms against the convicts beyond a reasonable doubt.