Your Plot Is Dead On Arrival – Diri Replies Group Asking Atiku To Choose Him As Running Mate In 2027

The governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri has reacted to calls from a group asking former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to choose him as his running mate in the 2027 presidential elections.

Naija News understands that a group named Diri Angels had sarcastically made the proposal on Tuesday.

The group expressed hope that Atiku, who was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the 2023 presidential election, would emerge as the party’s candidate again in 2027.

However, Diri dismissed the suggestion, adding that it was a trick by political opportunists.

The Bayelsa governor said the aim of the group, which he believed was non-existent, was to cause disaffection in some quarters and that the plot had failed.

He emphatically stated that God had always guided him on his political journey and that he was not swayed by any advocacy that was inconsistent with his godly and political principles.

The governor said, “I am not swayed by such calls. In my political journey, I have always relied on God and not on political jobbers with devious intentions.

“The aim of those behind this act is to cause disaffection but the plot is dead on arrival as I’m not interested in such a Greek gift.

“I remain committed to the mandate given to me by the Bayelsa people and I’m single-mindedly focused on delivering the dividends of democracy to them. My administration will not be distracted by those who do not mean well for our state.”