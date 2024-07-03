We Will Jail You For Wearing Crowns – State Govt Warns Local Chiefs

The Ondo state government has threatened to arrest any minor traditional chief who wears beaded crowns in the state for three years.

The commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in the state, Amidu Takuro, gave the warning on Tuesday in Akure.

He disclosed that the existing laws of the state have forbidden local chiefs who are not “Obas” to put on the crown.

Takuro fumed that some chiefs are already in the habit of bastardizing both the traditional and the laid down laws of the state.

He said the state would do everything possible to protect the integrity, image and importance of its traditional institution.

According to him, “It’s just an affirmation of the existing laws of the state that prohibits anybody who is not an oba to put on a beaded crown. All minor chiefs are not allowed to wear crowns.

“Traditional institution is one that we cherish so much and value. We want to do everything humanly possible to protect the integrity, image and importance of that institution.

“Any minor chief who goes against the directive will be subjected to trial in the law court, and he is liable to two or three years imprisonment.”