UNIBEN Students Protest Power, Water Shortages, Block Lagos-Benin Expressway

Students of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Ugbowo campus, took to the busy Ugbowo-Lagos Expressway on Wednesday to protest the ongoing lack of electricity and water in their hostels.

Naija News gathered that the demonstration aimed to pressure the university management into restoring reliable electricity and water supplies to student accommodations.

The students also voiced their discontent over a recent hike in intra-campus shuttle bus fares.

The university has been plunged into darkness due to unresolved billing disputes with the Benin Electricity Distribution Company.

The institution’s management expressed frustration over the substantial increase in their monthly electricity bill from N80 million to N280 million, leading them to rely on alternative power sources and ration electricity across both campuses.

According to The Punch, the protest which started early in the morning, saw students carrying placards and chanting slogans as they blocked the expressway.

John, a protesting student, lamented the insufficient power supply, saying, “We only have one hour of electricity every day since this issue started. We are tired of studying in the dark. We need electricity to read and prepare for our exams. The university management needs to take responsibility and fix this issue.”

Another student, Sarah, vowed to continue the protest until their demands were met, stating, “We will not leave the highway until something is done. We can’t afford to fail our exams because of the university’s negligence.”

Despite the rain, the students remained resolute, vowing to continue their protest until a resolution was achieved.

The university’s Public Relations Officer, Benedicta Ehanire, confirmed that a meeting of the Senate was ongoing to address the issue.