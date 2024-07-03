President Tinubu Makes Fresh Appointments (Full List)

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, approved the appointment of qualified Nigerians to the Board of the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation CREDICORP.

The appoinment was announced by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

According to Ngelale, the appointment was to further expedite the process of expanding consumer credit access to Nigerians.

He disclosed that Otunba Aderemi Abdul, an Independent Non-Executive Director, has been appointed as the board chairman of the nine-member board, while Engr. Uzoma Nwagba is appointed as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer.

Mrs. Aisha Abdullahi is appointed as the Executive Director (Credit, Risk & Portfolio)/CRO, Ms. Olanike Kolawole, Executive Director (Operations)/COO,

Dr. Armstrong Ume Takang, Non-Executive Director (MOFI Nominee), Dr. Peter Iwegbu, Non-Executive Director (NIMC Nominee), Mr. Mohammed Nasiru Abbas, Non-Executive Director (FMITI Nominee), Mr. Marvin Nadah, Non-Executive Director (FCCPC Nominee) and the Federal Ministry of Finance, FMF Representative, Non-Executive Director (FMF).

The statement added, “The President expects the new members of the Board of this pivotal institutional vehicle to bring their vast experience, competence, and dedication to bear in their functions to achieve CREDICORP’s mandate of accelerating access to consumer credit to millions of Nigerians.”